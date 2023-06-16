Source: Tiki Barber to replace Craig Carton on WFAN's afternoon show

Tiki Barber will succeed Craig Carton on WFAN’s afternoon show, a station source familiar with the plan confirmed on Friday.

Carton announced on Thursday that he will leave the station on June 30 to focus exclusively on his national morning television show on FS1.

Barber, 48, currently co-hosts the WFAN midday show with his longtime partner, Brandon Tierney. It is not yet clear who will replace Barber on that show.

Barber played for the Giants from 1997-2006 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards by a wide margin with 10,449.

Longtime New York football writer Gary Myers first reported the Barber news on Twitter late Thursday night and said it would be announced on Monday.

Barber and Tierney moved their longtime national show on CBS Sports Radio to WFAN at the start of 2022.

Carton’s departure does not come as a surprise. His current work schedule long has been understood to be unsustainable.

He had to make a choice between TV and radio and opted for the more financially lucrative job in an era of financial uncertainty for WFAN. Its parent company, Audacy, is heavily leveraged and last month had its stock delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. It was trading at 8 cents per share on Friday.