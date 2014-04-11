Tribeca looks back at Knicks' glory days

Madison Square Garden announced last month an agreement to purchase 50 percent of Tribeca Enterprises, owner of the Tribeca Film Festival and its eight-year-old subset, the Tribeca/ESPN Sports Film Festival.

So what could be more appropriate for the gala premiere Thursday than “When the Garden was Eden,’’ director Michael Rapaport’s look back – based on Harvey Araton’s book – at the Knicks’ two championship teams?

It features interviews with Knicks TV analyst Walt Frazier and Knicks president Phil Jackson, among others.

The film is part of ESPN’s “30 for 30’’ series and is scheduled to come to a TV near you in October.

The festival runs from Wednesday through April 27. For the full sports slate and even non-sports flicks, if you are so inclined, see tribecafilmfestival.org.