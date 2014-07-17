TV networks still like Yankees

The Yankees have been ratings catnip for national TV networks for decades and this season is no exception – with Derek Jeter’s farewell tour as a bonus.

How will that play out over the weeks and months to come?

ESPN has used three of its maximum six Sunday night slots on the Yankees, with Aug. 3 against the Red Sox on the schedule and two yet-to-be-announced games likely to follow by Sept. 21. (ESPN also carries Monday and Wednesday games, but they are not exclusive.)

As of now ESPN cannot show Jeter’s home finale Sept. 25 because that is a Thursday and thus in MLB Network’s national jurisdiction. And there is no Sunday night game the final day of the season, when the Yankees visit Boston.

Fox has shown the Yankees five times on Fox Sports 1 and Fox combined, with another six scheduled.