Sources: Wayne Randazzo leaving Mets' radio booth

Wayne Randazzo will not return to the Mets’ WCBS-AM radio booth in 2023, two industry sources told Newsday.

Randazzo joined Howie Rose as a fellow play-by-play man in 2019 after having served as the pre- and postgame host for Mets radio when their games were heard on WOR.

Randazzo is believed to be in the mix for a television job on Angels games. Randazzo got good reviews for his call on Apple TV+ of the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career home run in September.

It is not yet clear whom Audacy, WCBS’ parent company, will partner with Rose next season. Jake Eisenberg, who is from Port Washington, had a well-regarded fill-in role for Rose last season, but last month he signed to join the Royals’ radio team.