WFAN boss discusses 'M&Ms' deal

Although I did not quote him in my newspaper story about WFAN's move to "M&Ms World" this week, I did ask WFAN boss Mark Chernoff about the unusual deal.

He said originally the idea was to join with Snickers, which is made by the same company, and brand the week the "Snickers Bowl," but eventually the two companies settled on M&Ms, and having WFAN originate from the candy's tourist magnet in midtown, just off the north end of Super Bowl Boulevard.

"It's a nice place where people can come," Chernoff said, referring to listeners. (This year fans are not permitted in Radio Row at the Sheraton.)

Chernoff said he is not concerned about attracting guests several blocks away from the center of the radio action, but he did install a line at Radio Row that would allow guests to appear from there if they were unable or unwilling to schelp over to M&Ms World.