WFAN's new lineup maintains ratings lead in autumn period

WFAN maintained its healthy leads in the local sports talk radio races for the autumn ratings period, which was released on Wednesday and covers Sept. 14 to Dec. 6.

The morning show ranked No. 1 among all New York stations in the key men ages 25-54 demographic, averaging 12.1% of the audience from 6 to 10 a.m., according to Nielsen Audio data obtained by Newsday from an industry source.

ESPN New York was eighth in the market at 4.6%.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WFAN ranked third with 7.6% of men 25-54 listening compared to 12th and 3.1% for ESPN.

From 3 to 6:30, the time during which WFAN overlaps with ESPN's "The Michael Kay Show," WFAN ranked third at 6.8% and ESPN was 12th at 3.6%.

This was WFAN's first full ratings quarter with a new lineup for middays and afternoons. The station was up 9% overall compared to last autumn.