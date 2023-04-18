WFAN's Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti dominate in winter radio ratings book

WFAN secured another decisive victory over ESPN New York in the quarterly winter radio ratings book, leading by wide margins in every segment of the daytime schedule.

The morning show starring Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti ranked first among all stations in the New York area among men ages 25-54, averaging 12.1% of that key audience for advertisers.

That was up from 9.7% in the autumn book and was far ahead of ESPN, which ranked 14th overall for the winter with 3.0% of the key demographic tuning in.

On Jan. 3, ESPN moved to a more local-centric lineup, starting with Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg going head-to-head with WFAN from 6 to 10 a.m.

The winter book covered the period from Jan. 5 through March 29. Results were released by Nielsen Audio on Tuesday and obtained by Newsday from an industry source.

The ratings for the WFAN morning show were up 36% over last winter.

From 3 to 6:30 p.m., when the stations’ afternoon shows are head-to-head, WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts ranked third overall at 7.7% of men 25-54 compared to ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” at 15th and 2.9%.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., WFAN’s Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney finished fourth with 5.7% of the audience compared to ESPN’s 15th and 2.5%.

All data includes both over-the-air and streaming numbers but not the shows’ TV simulcasts.