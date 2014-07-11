YES says no to TWIF

The glut of NFL-related debate on TV – led by ESPN and NFL Network – makes it difficult for local channels to compete for eyeballs, even ones with team-specific coverage such as SNY’s well-regarded Jets postgame show.

That surely was true for YES’ “This Week in Football,’’ which has been around since the network’s inception in 2002 but has struggled to generate ratings sufficient to justify its ongoing existence.

So it was that YES has decided to cancel the show and focus more on expanded live sports events after the Yankees are done playing games in 2014, even in the seemingly likely event that will happen less than a month into the NFL season.