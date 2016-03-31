Aljamain Sterling to fight Bryan Caraway at UFC Fight Night 88 in May

Aljamain Sterling is finally getting the fight he’s been asking for throughout his UFC tenure.

Uniondale’s Sterling (12-0, 4-0 UFC) will face No. 8-ranked bantamweight Bryan Caraway at UFC Fight Night 88 on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nev. UFC officials made the announcement Thursday evening.

Sterling, the No. 4-ranked 135-pound fighter, will be looking to make a statement toward a title shot in the first fight of his new UFC contract after exploring options in free agency earlier this year. He is coming off two submission wins in 2015 against No. 9 Takeya Mizugaki and No. 10 Johnny Eduardo.

Caraway (20-7, 4-2 UFC) last fought in July, winning a unanimous decision over Eddie Wineland. He’s also worked as a coach for his girlfriend, new UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

The May 29 card is headlined by another bantamweight bout pitting Thomas Almeida against Cody Garbrandt. Also fighting will be former bantamweight champion Renan Barao in a featherweight bout against Jeremy Stephens.