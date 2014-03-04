Amateur MMA Platinum Gloves returns to Long Island

MMA Platinum Gloves begins its second season on March 29 at The Sports Arena in St. James.

Here's a look at the latest fight card. More details and tickets available at mmaplatinumgloves.com.

Featherweight Championship

Prince Uchegbu vs. Stephen Pritchett

Lightweight Championship

Rufat Abbasov vs. Nick Fiore

Featherweights

Danny Ochart vs. Punhan Guliyev

Frankie Sharp vs. Victor Robinson

Welterweights

Brian Eberhart vs. Eric Johnson

James Seder vs. Phill Barnes

150 lbs. Catchweight

Vinny Scaduto vs. Ralphie Febus

Middleweights

Dean Hadzikostas vs. Ryan Hardy-Evans