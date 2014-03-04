Amateur MMA Platinum Gloves returns to Long Island
MMA Platinum Gloves begins its second season on March 29 at The Sports Arena in St. James.
Here's a look at the latest fight card. More details and tickets available at mmaplatinumgloves.com.
Featherweight Championship
Prince Uchegbu vs. Stephen Pritchett
Lightweight Championship
Rufat Abbasov vs. Nick Fiore
Featherweights
Danny Ochart vs. Punhan Guliyev
Frankie Sharp vs. Victor Robinson
Welterweights
Brian Eberhart vs. Eric Johnson
James Seder vs. Phill Barnes
150 lbs. Catchweight
Vinny Scaduto vs. Ralphie Febus
Middleweights
Dean Hadzikostas vs. Ryan Hardy-Evans