Anderson Silva not worried about leg anymore

Any time Anderson Silva posts a new photo or video clip to his Instagram account that documents his path back from a nasty broken leg last December, cell towers put in for overtime.

In a new sitdown interview with UFC Fight Pass, clips of which were posted to UFC's social media accounts this week, Silva said he could be ready to fight again in four months or so.

He also made a remark that seemed to imply he wants become a cop here in the States. Lost in translation? Perhaps. Lost in creative editing designed to make you want more later and subscribe to Fight Pass? Also, perhaps. Just one of those unique head-scratchers from Silva? Again, perhaps.

What was more clear was Silva talking his range of concern about coming back after shattering two bones in his left leg against middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 168 last December.

"I was bit worried to begin with," Silva said, "but then I thought to myself, I have been doing this since I was a kid, let's go."

