Andre Harrison stays unbeaten with submission victory at WSOF 34

Entering his World Series of Fighting debut, Andre Harrison felt he was due for a finish.

Despite just one on his record since 2013, that feeling proved correct.

Long Island’s Harrison ended his first WSOF bout with ease, defeating Bruce Boyington by rear-naked choke at 1:54 of the first round at WSOF 34 on Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Harrison (15-0) set the tone with a high kick to open the action, then landed a strong right hand shortly after to open up a takedown within the first minute.

Harrison was able to gain a dominant position on the ground easily and began landing powerful strikes. He quickly took Boyington’s back and applied a rear-naked choke. Boyington (14-10) tried to fight it off, but Harrison was too strong and forced the tap.

Harrison, who trains out of Bellmore Kickboxing and wrestled at Freeport High School, remains unbeaten in his professional career with the victory. This is Harrison’s second career submission victory, his previous coming in a Ring of Combat bout in 2012.