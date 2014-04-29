Another UFC fight, another country for Ryan LaFlare

Carmen San Diego ain't got nothing on Ryan LaFlare.

Next up in LaFlare's tour of the world, compliments of Zuffa LLC, will be Dublin, Ireland. There, on July 19, the Lindenhurst native will fight Gunnar Nelson at the O2 Arena on UFC Fight Night.

"Big fight for me," the undefeated LaFlare told Newsday. "This will separate me from prospect to contender."

LaFlare cracked the UFC's welterweight rankings at No. 15 after beating John Howard in his last fight earlier this month.

This will be the fifth UFC fight for LaFlare (11-0, 4-0 UFC) since debuting with the promotion in April 2013. It will also be the fifth different country he has fought in for the UFC.

Here's a rundown:

April 2013 -- Sweden, vs. Benny Alloway

November 2013 -- Brazil, vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

December 2013 -- USA (Sacramento, Calif.), vs. Court McGee

April 2014 -- United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), vs. John Howard.

Nelson (12-0-1, 3-0), a native of Iceland, last fought March 8 and submitted Omari Akhmedov in the first round.