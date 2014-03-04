Bellator 111 fight card: LI's Leone goes for title
A loss and an injury later, Anthony Leone gets a shot at the Bellator bantamweight title this Friday.
The loss was his, the injury was his opponent's. Rafael Silva beat Leone, who grew up in Center Moriches, last October in the Bellator 2013 Summer Series tournament finale to earn the title shot against Eduardo Dantas. But Silva injured his knee last month and had to pull out of the fight, giving Leone a shot at the title.
Below is the Bellator 111 fight card for this Friday, March 7, at the WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Okla.
Main card, 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV
Bantamweight Title Fight: Eduardo Dantas (15-3) vs. Anthony Leone (13-6)
Heavyweight Tournament Opening Round
Ryan Martinez (10-3) vs. Lavar Johnson (17-8)
Peter Graham (9-6) vs. Mighty Mo (5-2)
Alexander Volkov (19-4) vs. Mark
Holata (12-4)
Prelims, 7 p.m. ET on Spike TV
Heavyweight Tournament Opening Round
Blagoi Ivanov (9-0) vs. Rich Hale (21-6)
Other bouts
Daniel Miller (4-1) vs. Cortez Coleman (9-5)
Javy Ayala (6-3) vs. Eric Prindle (8-4)
Abdul Razak (1-0) vs. Matt Jones (4-6)
Brent Primus (4-0) vs. Chris Jones (8-2)
Justin McNally (2-1) vs. Chris Gutierrez (1-1-1)
Treston Thomison (7-1) vs. Stephen Banaszak (2-1)