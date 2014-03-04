Bellator 111 fight card: LI's Leone goes for title

A loss and an injury later, Anthony Leone gets a shot at the Bellator bantamweight title this Friday.

The loss was his, the injury was his opponent's. Rafael Silva beat Leone, who grew up in Center Moriches, last October in the Bellator 2013 Summer Series tournament finale to earn the title shot against Eduardo Dantas. But Silva injured his knee last month and had to pull out of the fight, giving Leone a shot at the title.

Below is the Bellator 111 fight card for this Friday, March 7, at the WinStar Casino in Thackerville, Okla.

Main card, 9 p.m. ET on Spike TV

Bantamweight Title Fight: Eduardo Dantas (15-3) vs. Anthony Leone (13-6)

Heavyweight Tournament Opening Round

Ryan Martinez (10-3) vs. Lavar Johnson (17-8)

Peter Graham (9-6) vs. Mighty Mo (5-2)

Alexander Volkov (19-4) vs. Mark

Holata (12-4)

Prelims, 7 p.m. ET on Spike TV

Heavyweight Tournament Opening Round

Blagoi Ivanov (9-0) vs. Rich Hale (21-6)

Other bouts

Daniel Miller (4-1) vs. Cortez Coleman (9-5)

Javy Ayala (6-3) vs. Eric Prindle (8-4)

Abdul Razak (1-0) vs. Matt Jones (4-6)

Brent Primus (4-0) vs. Chris Jones (8-2)

Justin McNally (2-1) vs. Chris Gutierrez (1-1-1)

Treston Thomison (7-1) vs. Stephen Banaszak (2-1)