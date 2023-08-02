Boxing champ Amanda Serrano to join MMA Professional Fighters League

NEW YORK — Boxing champion Amanda Serrano and the Professional Fighters League have agreed to an exclusive partnership that will see her fight exclusively in MMA for the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division.

Serrano, the undisputed featherweight world boxing champion from Puerto Rico, has a 44-2-1 boxing record with 30 knockouts and is a seven-division world champion.

Serrano joins Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison in the PFL PPV Super Fight Division. Her debut in the PFL SmartCage and opponent will be announced at a future date.

Serrano has a 2-0-1 MMA record. Her last MMA bout was in 2021, when she beat Valentina Garcia by submission. She also has a 5-0 record in No-Gi Jiu-Jitsu.

“I may be known for boxing, but I’ve always loved and trained in MMA and Jiu-Jitsu, knowing those skills would only add to my ability when going against any opponent,” Serrano said in a statement.

PFL is the only MMA organization with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year.