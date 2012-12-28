Cain Velasquez's shot at redemption at UFC 155

Cain Velasquez became the first Mexican to win the UFC heavyweight championship when he scored a first-round TKO at UFC 121 in 2011 at Honda Center.

It proved to be a short-lived reign because Brazilian bomber Junior dos Santos needed 64 seconds to knock out Velasquez at UFC on Fox 1 in the champion's first title defense.

Velasquez earned a shot at redemption when he scored a first-round TKO over Antonio "Bigfoot" Silva at UFC 146 in March. That victory landed Velasquez (10-1) a rematch against dos Santos (15-1) for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 155 on Saturday at 7 p.m. PST at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on pay-per-view.

"I got myself in this sport to be the best," Velasquez told UFC.com. "I'm not there right now. There's one guy I have to go through to be there."

Velasquez, a two-time All-American wrestler at Arizona State, has some of the best takedowns in MMA and his ground-and-pound can be vicious. Dos Santos has one-punch KO power in both fists and has yet to be tested on the ground in his UFC career.

"His takedown defense is really good," Velasquez said. "As soon as he goes down, he pops back up or he doesn't even let you go to the ground. If he does get up, then we are going to fight on our feet.

"Going out there, taking him down and finishing him on top would be the ultimate thing for me. I'm going to prove I'm the best when I take my belt back."

Velasquez believes he has the skill set to dethrone dos Santos.

"The whole reason I'm here right now is to be the best, to be the champ," Velasquez said. "The only thing I want is the belt and to keep it and keep defending it. I'm going to go in and take what's mine."