Chris Weidman pulls out of UFC 199 rematch with Luke Rockhold due to injury

Chris Weidman will not be fighting at UFC 199.

The former UFC middleweight champion from Long Island has pulled out of his title rematch with Luke Rockhold because of an injury, Newsday confirmed Tuesday afternoon after Twitter user TalkMMA first mentioned the rumor.

Weidman was scheduled to face Rockhold, the only man to beat him in his professional career, on June 4 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The pair fought in December with Rockhold winning via TKO in the fourth round. Weidman was granted a rematch, but the injury will derail those plans for now. The UFC has not yet announced a replacement.

In some instances, Weidman has chosen to fight hurt. When he lost to Rockhold, he entered the cage with a broken foot. He also defeated Lyoto Machida by unanimous decision with a broken hand in 2014.

But Weidman hasn’t always been able to fight through injuries. He pulled out of a scheduled fight with Machida with a knee injury. He also withdrew from two scheduled bouts against Vitor Belfort with a broken hand and fractured rib cartilage.