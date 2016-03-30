Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz rematch scheduled for UFC 200 in July

Conor McGregor is getting the rematch he wanted at UFC 200.

The UFC’s biggest star will face the only man to defeat him in the promotion when he takes on Nate Diaz for the second time this July, according to an announcement made Wednesday on UFC Tonight.

Diaz defeated McGregor via rear-naked choke in the second round of their previous bout at UFC 196 in March. McGregor, the UFC featherweight champion, will stay at welterweight for the second straight fight to meet Diaz again. Due to his inactivity at 145-pounds, UFC 200 will also feature an interim title bout between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

Also confirmed for the event is a heavyweight matchup between former champion Cain Velasquez and Travis Browne.

UFC 200 is scheduled for July 9 at the new T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.