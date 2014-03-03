Costas Philippou gets Lorenz Larkin at UFC Fight Night

Since his upset win over Tim Boetsch at the end of 2012, Costas Philippou has dropped his last two fights.

The Massapequa Park resident, ranked No. 10 in the UFC middleweight division, gets his next chance to climb back up the ladder. Philippou (12-4, 5-3 UFC) will fight Lorenz Larkin at UFC Fight Night in Cincinnati on May 10. Both parties have verbally agreed to the bout, the UFC said Sunday.

Larkin (14-2, 1-2) is also coming off a loss, a unanimous decision to Brad Tavares on the undercard of Philippou's last bout. Philippou main-evented UFC Fight Night on Jan. 15, losing by first-round TKO to Luke Rockhold via a liver kick.

If Philippou wants some first-hand knowledge of what Larkin is like in the cage, he can ask Bellmore Kickboxing Academy teammate Gian Villante. Those two fought each other at light heavyweight in Strikeforce in June 2011, with Villante losing a unanimous decision.

The booking for Philippou means six of the seven Long Island-based UFC fighters have their next fight set. Uniondale's Aljamain Sterling is without his next fight, but that's because he debuted nine days ago.