Dana White on UFC: ‘You never know what’s going to happen’

Of this much, UFC president Dana White is certain:

“I’ve learned through the years, don’t underestimate what can happen or try not to put myself in a box anymore on what we would or wouldn’t do because you never know what’s going to happen,” White said.

“No women,” he said, paraphrasing himself from several years ago when he said women would never fight in the octagon.

Now, there are two female divisions, three seasons of “The Ultimate Fighter” that featured women, and one of the biggest stars in history in Ronda Rousey.

“Wouldn’t let a guy hold two belts,” White said, again paraphrasing one of his past common quotes that’s not exactly happening anymore.

Reigning featherweight champion Conor McGregor is scheduled to challenge lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in March at UFC 196.

“You never know,” White said. “I just kind of go with it now.”

Both of those guidelines were changed by stars of the sport.

And a third star is close to making his return shortly. Jon Jones, who was stripped of his light heavyweight title and suspended last April, was reinstated in October. He will fight champion Daniel Cormier at a date to be announced, possibly as soon as April.

So, what if Jones (21-1) regains his light heavyweight title then wants to challenge for the heavyweight title and possibly hold two titles at the same time?

“I wouldn’t want to see that happen, but again, I’m not going to say no anymore,” White said. “But I just don’t think Jon is a guy who wants to fight four times a year.”