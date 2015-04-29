Daniel Cormier disappointed by Jon Jones, ready to beat Anthony Johnson at UFC 187

Daniel Cormier wasted very little time.

Shortly after the UFC stripped Jon Jones of his light heavyweight title on Tuesday night and put Cormier into a title fight against Anthony Johnson, the two-time former Olympian was asked for his thoughts on the situation during a guest spot on "UFC Tonight."

"It's not good," said Cormier, who will fight Johnson for the vacant title at UFC 187 in Las Vegas on May 23. "You don't kick a guy when he's down. It was disappointing. All the stuff Jon gets into is disappointing. He has the world at his fingertips and he can't get out of his own way."

Jones, considered the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artist, was arrested Monday night in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Sunday morning and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or personal injuries.

He was suspended indefinitely by the UFC and became the first champion to be stripped of the title for disciplinary reasons in the promotion's 21-plus years.

"Just get it together," Cormier said of Jones. "A lot of people look up to you and a lot of people want to see him succeed. I'll be waiting on the other side with my championship and he can challenge me for it."

Of course, Cormier (15-1, 4-1 UFC) has to beat Johnson first. Cormier's only loss came against Jones last January. He was scheduled to fight Ryan Bader on June 6 before the UFC took disciplinary action against Jones.

"Jon was the champion, but he beat himself," Cormier said. "But opportunity presents itself and you have to step up. It's my job to get in there and fight and beat Anthony Johnson. Jon did this to himself. The belt is not his anymore. This is for the real championship."

Johnson (19-4, 10-4) has experienced a career resurgence since moving to light heavyweight and then returning to the UFC last year. He is 3-0 upon his return, including first-round knockouts of Alexander Gustafsson and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

"Johnson is a tremendous fighter," Cormier said. "At the end of the day, Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson is who he is. At the core, he's the guy who was submitted by Josh Koscheck and tapped out when Vitor Belfort got a choke in. I have to go out and find that."

Johnson was watching Cormier's live appearance on "UFC Tonight" -- a show he hosts when not in training -- and responded politely on Twitter.

"I'm gonna keep my mouth closed with everything I just heard and smile lol," Johnson wrote on his verified Twitter account.