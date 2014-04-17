Eddie Gordon makes house on 'Ultimate Fighter'

Of the 32 contestants on Wednesday night's premiere episode of the new season of "The Ultimate Fighter," one was from Long Island: Eddie Gordon.

Of the 16 contestants who won their bouts and will appear on the full 19th season of "TUF," one is from Long Island: Eddie Gordon.

Gordon, who grew up and still lives in Freeport, won his fight by decision over Matt Gabel. Not much of his fight was shown "live" so to speak, just mainly highlights. This much is known: Gordon suffered a cut under his right eye, but it didn't appear to bother him much.

Gordon, 30, was the third middleweight picked by coach Frankie Edgar, who made mention of Gordon's connections as teammates. Gordon trains with Ray Longo and Matt Serra. Serra was the first American to be awarded his black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Renzo Gracie. Edgar trains with Gracie, who is also one of his coaches on the shows.