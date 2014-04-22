Fallon Fox featured on HBO's 'Real Sports'

Of course, the Matt Mitrione quotes are in there. Joe Rogan's too. And, yes, the opposing fighter who entered the cage to Aerosmith's "Dude Looks Like a Lady."

But that's only the setup for what is a solid, balanced and interesting piece on Fallon Fox, the first openly transgender fighter in women's mma. What else would you expect from HBO's "Real Sports," which seems to always do a terrific job with their segments, whether you like a particular sport or not.

A video clip from the segment is attached here. The show airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. (Check your local listings for future airings across HBO's multiple channels, assuming you don't get to watch it tonight or forget to set your DVR or don't have HBO on Demand or HBO Go or something of the sort.)

Fox, who was born Boyd Burton and served in the U.S. Navy before transitioning, earned her fourth victory last month with an armbar submission in the second round. Her lone loss came against Ashlee Evans-Smith, who was interviewed for the "Real Sports" piece.