Isaiah Bird and UFC 175

Good things keep happening for Isaiah Bird.

Isaiah is 6 years old and wrestles for the Long Beach Gladiators' youth program. He was born without legs, and earlier this month, UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman helped raise money to aid Isaiah and his family. That event led to him receiving a new customized wheelchair, among other things to help the family get closer to moving out of the shelter they live in.

Now, Isaiah and family will be guests of the UFC and Weidman at UFC 175 in Las Vegas during Fourth of July Weekend.