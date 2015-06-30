SportsMixed Martial Arts

Jon Jones hit-and-run case stalls

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 03: Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones waits in a time-out as he defends his title against Daniel Cormier during the UFC 182 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 3, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jones retained his title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images / Steve Marcus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Prosecutors say a bizarre Albuquerque hit-and-run case against UFC former champion fighter Jon "Bones" Jones has stalled due to a lack of evidence.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said Monday a deadline has passed without the state moving on a case because prosecutors still are waiting on waiting on medical records for the alleged victim and dispatch reports.

The state had 60 days after Jones's conditions of release were set to present a case to the court. Without the evidence, a judge could dismiss the case.

According to police, witnesses said that Jones ran from a crash in April that hospitalized the pregnant woman but quickly came back to grab "a large handful of cash" from the car.

