Jon Jones hit-and-run case stalls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Prosecutors say a bizarre Albuquerque hit-and-run case against UFC former champion fighter Jon "Bones" Jones has stalled due to a lack of evidence.

The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said Monday a deadline has passed without the state moving on a case because prosecutors still are waiting on waiting on medical records for the alleged victim and dispatch reports.

The state had 60 days after Jones's conditions of release were set to present a case to the court. Without the evidence, a judge could dismiss the case.

According to police, witnesses said that Jones ran from a crash in April that hospitalized the pregnant woman but quickly came back to grab "a large handful of cash" from the car.