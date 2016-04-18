Jon Jones on SportsCenter with Hannah Storm

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones appeared on SportsCenter in “Face To Face” with Hannah Storm on Monday ahead of his fight against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC 197 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Jones hasn’t fought since beating Daniel Cormier by unanimous decision at UFC 182 in January 2015. Three months later, UFC stripped Jones of his title belt and supsended him because of disciplinary reasons.

"The last year has been, it's been a major learning situation for sure," Jones told Storm. "I've had the opportunity to kind of be vulnerable in front of the world. . . . It sounds weird to hear, but it's been a blessing in disguise."

Jones was reinstated in October. He enters Saturday's fight against Saint Preux with a 21-1 record. Jones' only loss of his career came against Matt Hamill in December 2009.

Watch his full sit-down with Storm below.