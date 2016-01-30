Levan Makashvili earns majority draw vs. Damon Jackson at UFC on Fox 18

NEWARK, N.J. -- In a bout complete with many referee breaks, an illegal head strike and an eye poke, Oceanside’s Levan Makashvili earned a majority draw in Saturday’s UFC on Fox 18 bout with Damon Jackson.

While Makashvili lost the fight, 29-27 on one scorecard, two others ruled it 28-28 to seal the decision. Makashvili likely would have won the fight had he not been deducted a point in the final minute of the fight for an eye poke.

Jackson pressured Makashvili from the outset, putting the Georgia native against the cage with each fighter landing a few knees before a break from the official. Makashvili had a few clean shots during the striking exchanges, but Jackson was able to regain control against the fence and spent much of the round working for a takedown he couldn’t complete.

In the second, Jackson was a bit more content to stand with Makashvili early before again working to bring his opponent to the canvas unsuccessfully. The majority of the second round was spent with Jackson pressing Makashvili to the cage with each landing a few knees with an occasional break from the official.

After another minute of cage clinching to open the third, another break from the official led to a submission attempt in the center of the cage by Jackson, but Makashvili fought out of it. After landing some strikes and backing Jackson to the cage, Makashvili sunk in for a double leg takedown. Jackson defended for a short while, but was eventually brought to the canvas. When Jackson did start getting to his feet, Makashvili landed an illegal knee to the head while Jackson had his hand still down. Jackson received a chance to recover and Makashvili was warned, but an eye poke by Makashvili a few seconds after the fight resumed stopped it yet again.

This time Makashvili had a point deducted with 45 seconds remaining.