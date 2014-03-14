LI's Andrew Leone wins at ONE FC War of Nations

Coming in heavy didn't slow down Andrew Leone in his ONE FC bout Friday night.

Leone, who missed weight by two pounds, defeated flyweight Shinichi Kojima at ONE FC War of Nations in Kuala Lumpur. It was his first fight since a knee injury last September postponed this fight then for the Singapore-based promotion.

Leone (7-2), a Center Moriches native now living in Phuket, Thailand, had the better of the exchanges throughout most of the fight and was able to control Kojima (13-6-5) with his wrestling base.