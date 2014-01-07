SportsMixed Martial Arts

LI's Dennis Bermudez books next fight at UFC 171

Dennis Bermudez flips to celebrate his tap-out win against Tom...

Dennis Bermudez flips to celebrate his tap-out win against Tom Hayden in their middleweight bout at UFC 150 in Denver. (Aug. 11, 2012) Credit: AP

By Mark LaMonica

Dennis Bermudez, who trains at both Long Island MMA in Farmingdale and Bellmore Kickboxing Academy, has his next fight booked: UFC 171 in Dallas against Jimy Hettes on March 15.

UFC officials announced the fight booking Monday night.

Bermudez, a featherweight, is on a five-fight winning streak since losing to Diego Brandao in the final on Season 14 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Four of those wins have come by decision, the other a submission.

Bermudez (13-3, 5-1 UFC) is ranked 13th in the latest UFC featherweight rankings, as voted on by MMA media.

Hettes (11-1, 3-1) is coming off a submission win over Rob Whiteford at UFC Fight Night last October.

UFC 171 is headlined by Johny Hendricks vs. Robbie Lawler for the vacant welterweight title.

More MMA

Didn't find what you were looking for?