LI's Dennis Bermudez books next fight at UFC 171

Dennis Bermudez, who trains at both Long Island MMA in Farmingdale and Bellmore Kickboxing Academy, has his next fight booked: UFC 171 in Dallas against Jimy Hettes on March 15.

UFC officials announced the fight booking Monday night.

Bermudez, a featherweight, is on a five-fight winning streak since losing to Diego Brandao in the final on Season 14 of "The Ultimate Fighter." Four of those wins have come by decision, the other a submission.

Bermudez (13-3, 5-1 UFC) is ranked 13th in the latest UFC featherweight rankings, as voted on by MMA media.

Hettes (11-1, 3-1) is coming off a submission win over Rob Whiteford at UFC Fight Night last October.

UFC 171 is headlined by Johny Hendricks vs. Robbie Lawler for the vacant welterweight title.