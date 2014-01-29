Long Island's Aljamain Sterling signs with UFC

Uniondale's Aljamain Sterling now has a contract with the UFC and will fight Lucas Martins at UFC 170 in Las Vegas on Feb. 22. The fight was agreed to by both participants, but the bout agreements had not yet been signed and received, a UFC official said Tuesday night.

Martins (13-1) has won two straight, including a first round submission of Junior Hernandez last September.

The timing gives Sterling, a former Cortland wrestler who now trains with Ray Longo and Matt Serra, a little more than three weeks to prepare.

Sterling, an undefeated bantamweight at 135 pounds, last fought in November when he submitted Joel Romero in Cage Fury FC. Sterling, 24, had been out for more than a year with a shoulder injury.