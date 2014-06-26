MMA Platinum Gloves event June 28
MMA Platinum Gloves, an amateur tournament run by Nic and Dan Canobbio, has grown from small hotel ballrooms to a college gymnasium to, now, an indoor sports facility.
It took just four events for such growth. Not bad for a state where professional MMA remains illegal.
The fifth fight card for MMA Platinum Gloves (Season 2, Round 2), is scheduled for this Saturday, June 28, at the Sports Arena in St. James.
Here's a look at the latest fight card for the event (not necessarily in bout order):
Catchweights – 140 lbs.: Shaquan Moore vs. John Gillespie
Featherweights: Mark Doyle vs. Danny Ochart
Featherweights: Victor Robinson vs. Paul Geraci
Featherweights: Alan Garcia vs. Marcos Comodo
Lightweights: Robert Rodriguez vs. Rich Appenzeller
Catchweights – 160 lbs.: Jose Rosado vs. Brian Eberhart
Welterweights: Zack Rosado vs. LaRon McCravey
Welterweights: Alex Cintron vs. George Turner
Middleweights: Ron Rasanen vs. Dean Hadzikostas
Catchweights – 195 lbs.: Saverio Cianciotta vs. Jose Lugo
Heavyweights: Isaiah Rosado vs. Dan Diaz
More details and tickets at mmaplatinumgloves.com.