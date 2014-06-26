MMA Platinum Gloves event June 28

MMA Platinum Gloves, an amateur tournament run by Nic and Dan Canobbio, has grown from small hotel ballrooms to a college gymnasium to, now, an indoor sports facility.

It took just four events for such growth. Not bad for a state where professional MMA remains illegal.

The fifth fight card for MMA Platinum Gloves (Season 2, Round 2), is scheduled for this Saturday, June 28, at the Sports Arena in St. James.

Here's a look at the latest fight card for the event (not necessarily in bout order):

Catchweights – 140 lbs.: Shaquan Moore vs. John Gillespie

Featherweights: Mark Doyle vs. Danny Ochart

Featherweights: Victor Robinson vs. Paul Geraci

Featherweights: Alan Garcia vs. Marcos Comodo

Lightweights: Robert Rodriguez vs. Rich Appenzeller

Catchweights – 160 lbs.: Jose Rosado vs. Brian Eberhart

Welterweights: Zack Rosado vs. LaRon McCravey

Welterweights: Alex Cintron vs. George Turner

Middleweights: Ron Rasanen vs. Dean Hadzikostas

Catchweights – 195 lbs.: Saverio Cianciotta vs. Jose Lugo

Heavyweights: Isaiah Rosado vs. Dan Diaz

More details and tickets at mmaplatinumgloves.com.