MMA World Expo this summer in NYC

Along with making the calendar switch to the summer, the fifth annual MMA World Expo at Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan this July will include an amateur MMA tournament.

Fighters Source, which held an amateur MMA tournament at the Hammerstein Ballroom in March 2013, will host its national championships at the expo. The winners will represent Team USA at worlds in London.

Abu Dhabi Combat Club America also will host both gi and no-gi submission grappling tournaments during the two-day event on July 26-27.

Also planned are the normal expo-type events such as seminars, panel discussions, merchandise booths, training sessions and meet-and-greets with MMA fighters and personalities. Among those scheduled to appear as of now are Frankie Edgar, Matt Serra, Uriah Hall, Renzo Gracie, Michael Chandler, Ryan LaFlare, Andrei Arlovski and Anthony Johnson.

See mmaworldexpo.com for the latest specifics and schedules.