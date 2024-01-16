Champions collide in first PFL pay-per-view card since purchase of Bellator

Last November, the Professional Fighters League acquired MMA competitor Bellator and its roster of fighters

On Tuesday, the PFL announced its first event involving its new roster: A champion vs. champion "Super Fight" event on pay-per-view on Feb. 24.

The PFL's first event of this type includes four PFL champion vs. Bellator champion bouts, and includes a total of seven fights between current and former champions. The card will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Event: PFL Super Fight: Champions vs. Champions

Date: Feb 24, 2024

Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Venue: Kingdom Arena

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, DAZN, ESPN+, ESPNEWS

PFL pay-per-view main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN

Heavyweight Champion vs. Champion: Renan Ferreira (PFL) vs. Ryan Bader (Bellator)

Middleweight Champion vs. Champion: Impa Kasanganay (PFL Light Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)

Welterweight Champion vs. Champion: Magomed Magomedkerimov (PFL) vs. Jason Jackson (Bellator)

Featherweight Champion vs. Champion: Jesus Pinedo (PFL) vs. Patricio Pitbull (Bellator)

Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov

Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee

PFL prelims, Noon on ESPNEWS and ESPN+

Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico

Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris

Lightweight: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis

Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao

Amateur Flyweight: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira