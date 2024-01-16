Champions collide in first PFL pay-per-view card since purchase of Bellator
Last November, the Professional Fighters League acquired MMA competitor Bellator and its roster of fighters
On Tuesday, the PFL announced its first event involving its new roster: A champion vs. champion "Super Fight" event on pay-per-view on Feb. 24.
The PFL's first event of this type includes four PFL champion vs. Bellator champion bouts, and includes a total of seven fights between current and former champions. The card will take place in Saudi Arabia.
Event: PFL Super Fight: Champions vs. Champions
Date: Feb 24, 2024
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Venue: Kingdom Arena
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, DAZN, ESPN+, ESPNEWS
PFL pay-per-view main card, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN
Heavyweight Champion vs. Champion: Renan Ferreira (PFL) vs. Ryan Bader (Bellator)
Middleweight Champion vs. Champion: Impa Kasanganay (PFL Light Heavyweight World Champ) vs. Johnny Eblen (Bellator Champ)
Welterweight Champion vs. Champion: Magomed Magomedkerimov (PFL) vs. Jason Jackson (Bellator)
Featherweight Champion vs. Champion: Jesus Pinedo (PFL) vs. Patricio Pitbull (Bellator)
Heavyweight: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
Light heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. AJ McKee
PFL prelims, Noon on ESPNEWS and ESPN+
Featherweight: Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico
Lightweight: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris
Lightweight: Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
Featherweight: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
Amateur Flyweight: Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira