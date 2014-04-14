Pizza and punches: Eddie Gordon's 'Ultimate Fighter' viewing party

In between the punching and kicking, perhaps try the Prince Edward mussels in a roasted garlic and lemon white wine sauce.

In the between the grappling and the backstories, maybe a slice of pizza and a few garlic knots.

Or just try whatever Eddie Gordon's serving at his "Ultimate Fighter" viewing party Wednesday night at Montana Brothers in Freeport.

“That’s my spot, I’ve been eating there since I was in, like, the third grade,” said Gordon, who grew up in Freeport, starred on the town's high school football and wrestling teams and is now a contestant on the UFC's reality competition series. “What better way than to experience this with people I know and from my hometown.”

The event begins at 9 p.m., just in time to catch the main event of Michael Bisping vs. Tim Kennedy as part of the TUF Nations finale.

"TUF 19," which includes Gordon as one of 32 fighters vying for one of 16 spots on the full season of the show, starts at 10 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The show taped last October and November and will air over the next few months, with the live finale scheduled for July 6 in Las Vegas. How far the Serra-Longo fighter advances on the show will play out over the course of those next few months.

As for Wednesday night, enjoy the veal.

"The people that you've known your whole life, if you can bring a couple extra people to their place and help them do business, and at the same time, have a good time, why wouldn't I?" Gordon said. “I just really, truly believe that the people who were there when you were nobody are the same people you should surround yourself with when you’re somebody."