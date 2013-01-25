Rampage Jackson's farewell at UFC on Fox

Shortly after Quinton "Rampage" Jackson bids a bitter farewell to the UFC on Saturday night, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and challenger John Dodson will introduce themselves to a national audience.

Chicago's United Center will be a crossroads for several fighters getting together in the UFC's latest show on Fox.

Still, all eyes are likely to be on Jackson (32-9), who is fed up with the UFC after six years with mixed martial arts' dominant promotion.

The 34-year-old former light heavyweight champion still is among the UFC's biggest stars, even after delaying his fighting career while shooting for Hollywood celebrity in the film version of "The A-Team." The temperamental bruiser also threatened retirement three years ago, and he has sparred with UFC President Dana White repeatedly in recent years over money, matchups and sponsorships.

After tangling with Glover Teixeira (19-2), who hasn't lost in 17 straight fights since March 2005, Jackson says he'll likely move on to a smaller-time promotion, or even a boxing career.

"I plan on being still involved in MMA," said Jackson, who has lost his last two fights to Jon Jones and Ryan Bader. "I just want to get this last UFC fight out of the way and then enjoy myself as a free agent and see who's interested in me.

"I think that the UFC doesn't know how to treat their athletes," added Jackson, whose most recent UFC complaint surrounds his desire to wear Reebok gear in the octagon. "I feel like we do a lot for this sport, and I just feel like we're just not taken care of well enough. I feel like they're getting rich off all of us. ... I don't want to be a part of this sport like this. It's just bad. I don't want to be a part. I want to go somewhere where they take care of their fighters and they treat us like human beings. I'm telling you I've been fighting for a long time, and I'm standing up for myself."