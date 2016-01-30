Randy Brown beats Matt Dwyer at UFC on Fox 18

NEWARK, N.J. – Randy Brown, the newest alumnus of “Lookin’ for a Fight” made his mark Saturday with a unanimous decision victory over Matt Dwyer.

The Queens native moved to 7-0 as a pro, with all three judges scoring it 29-28 in his promotional debut at UFC on Fox 18 at the Prudential Center.

Brown was disappointed not to get a finish for the first time, but he couldn’t be unhappy with how his first UFC experience ended.

“I just think it’s amazing, I just can’t believe it,” Brown said after the win. “It’s just a great feeling and I’m embracing it all. I can’t wait to do it again.”

Brown was discovered during a Ring of Combat show in New Jersey last November as part of UFC president Dana White’s new reality show about traveling across the country to find new talent.

After a few minutes of feeling each other out, Dwyer went for a big right that landed and backed Brown up a bit, but couldn’t capitalize. Brown was able eventually to back Dwyer into a corner to put a combo together but couldn’t do much significant damage, while Dwyer continued to pressure Brown with his right hand and leg kicks.

Brown said facing a tall opponent such as the 6-foot-4 Dwyer made it difficult to land early.

“This is the only guy at my height who actually stood with me for a while, and I found myself chasing him,” the 6-foot-3 Brown said. “So that was a little game-changer there.”

In the second round, Brown started to assert himself, first pressuring Dwyer against the cage and then working his kicks, landing a few in succession before going back to the clinch game. He was able to slam Dwyer to the ground for an important takedown that led to a few submission attempts before again returning to the clinch where was able to land some clean elbows to the top of Dwyer’s head.

Brown came out firing in the third, dazing Dwyer with punches. After a scramble, Brown lost position for a few seconds, then was able to take Dwyer’s back before breaking position to stand. While a bloodied Dwyer was able to get position in the clinch, Brown continued to land shots, including a groin strike. After a break allowed Dwyer to recover, both men swung wildly, leading to a scramble in which Brown finished on top.

Brown was fairly convincing in the final two rounds, but his corner never let him feel ahead in the fight.

“According to Sensei, I’m losing every round, and I believe him, too,” Brown said. “I’m always striving for better, and every round when he tells me I’m down, I genuinely feel like I’m down a round.”

With his first fight behind him and little damage taken, Brown is hoping to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible.

“I don’t really do camps, I’ve just been training. Camp is life and life is camp,” Brown said. “Ideally I’d like to maybe take a month off and chill out a little bit because I’ve been at this for so long, but it doesn’t matter,” Brown said. “If Dana needs me tomorrow, I’ll be back.”