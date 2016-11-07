Randy Brown gets new opponent for UFC Fight Night in Albany

Randy Brown debuted in the UFC last January as a discovery of Dana White and Matt Serra on their Internet reality series “Lookin’ for a Fight.”

Now, the Queens-based Brown has his fourth fight scheduled in 2016 for the world’s biggest MMA promotion. Brown will fight Brian Camozzi at UFC Fight Night 102 in Albany on Dec. 9.

Camozzi replaces Brown’s original opponent, Charlie Ward of Ireland, who could not travel because of Visa issues, the UFC said.

Brown (8-1, 2-1 UFC) last fought on Sept. 19, winning by submission in the third round against Erick Montano. Camozzi (7-2), the younger brother of UFC veteran Chris Camozzi, will be making his promotional debut. He has won five straight fights, including the RFA welterweight championship last September.

Other New Yorkers scheduled to fight at UFC Albany include:

— Uniondale’s Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight fight against Raphael Assuncao.

— Levittown’s Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout against Patrick Cummins.

— Bronx middleweight Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Joe Gigliotti.

The card is headlined by heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Shamil Abdurakhimov.

This will be the UFC’s fight debut in Albany, the capital city of New York where the promotion spent the past eight years lobbying to overturn a ban on professional MMA in the state enacted in 1997.