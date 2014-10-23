Ronda Rousey to face Cat Zingano at UFC 182

In her last two fights, Ronda Rousey has spent a total of 82 seconds in the cage.

In that time span, the UFC women's bantamweight champion stopped Sara McMann in just over a minute for her first technical knockout, then needed an Instagram video-esque 16 seconds to beat Alexis Davis.

Next up? Cat Zingano.

Rousey (10-0) will defend her title against Zingano at UFC 182 in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, 2015, the UFC announced Wednesday night.

Zingano (9-0) originally was scheduled to coach against Rousey on "The Ultimate Fighter" and then vie for her title last year, but she tore the ACL in her right knee in training and had to undergo surgery. Zingano returned at UFC 178 last September -- more than 17 months after her last fight -- and beat Amanda Nunes by third-round knockout.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones headlines UFC 182 with a title defense against Daniel Cormier.