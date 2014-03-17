The big UFC welterweight ranking shakeup

This should come as no surprise (and not just because we told you last week to expect this to happen), but this week's UFC welterweight rankings look significantly different than they did last week.

First, here's how they looked last week (March 10):

1. Johny Hendricks

2. Carlos Condit

3. Robbie Lawler

4. Rory MacDonald

5. Jake Ellenberger

6. Jake Shields

7. Demian Maia

8. Matt Brown

9. Tarec Saffiedine

10. Dong Hyun Kim

11. Tyron Woodley

12. Hector Lombard

13. Mike Pyle

14. Rick Story

15. Josh Koscheck

And, now, here's how they look this week (March 17), with those in new positions marked in bold (for app users, look for the asterisk instead):

Champion: Johny Hendricks*

1. Robbie Lawler* (+ 2)

2. Rory MacDonald* (+ 1)

3. Carlos Condit* (-1)

4. Tyron Woodley* (+7)

5. Jake Ellenberger

6. Hector Lombard* (+6)

7. Matt Brown* (+1)

8. Demian Maia* (-1)

9. Tarec Saffiedine

10. Dong Hyun Kim

11. Jake Shields* (-5)

12. Mike Pyle* (+1)

13. Kelvin Gastelum* (NR)

14. Gunnar Nelson* (NR)

15. Erick Silva* (NR)

Woodley is the biggest winner from UFC 171 on Saturday night, fighting and talking his way up from No. 11. Is he worthy of the next title shot against newly crowned champion Johny Hendricks? Or should it go to Rory MacDonald?

Who knows? How about those two fight it out for the next title shot, then put Lawler against Lombard for the title shot after that one?

In the interest of full disclosure, here's a look at the welterweight rankings I submitted as a voting member of the media:

1. Robbie Lawler

2. Rory MacDonald

3. Jake Ellenberger

4. Carlos Condit

5. Demian Maia

6. Tarec Saffiedine

7. Matt Brown

8. Hector Lombard

9. Tyron Woodley

10. Dong Hyun Kim

11. Jake Shields

12. Mike Pyle

13. Rick Story

14. Josh Koscheck

15. Kelvin Gastelum