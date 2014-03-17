The big UFC welterweight ranking shakeup
This should come as no surprise (and not just because we told you last week to expect this to happen), but this week's UFC welterweight rankings look significantly different than they did last week.
First, here's how they looked last week (March 10):
1. Johny Hendricks
2. Carlos Condit
3. Robbie Lawler
4. Rory MacDonald
5. Jake Ellenberger
6. Jake Shields
7. Demian Maia
8. Matt Brown
9. Tarec Saffiedine
10. Dong Hyun Kim
11. Tyron Woodley
12. Hector Lombard
13. Mike Pyle
14. Rick Story
15. Josh Koscheck
And, now, here's how they look this week (March 17), with those in new positions marked in bold (for app users, look for the asterisk instead):
Champion: Johny Hendricks*
1. Robbie Lawler* (+ 2)
2. Rory MacDonald* (+ 1)
3. Carlos Condit* (-1)
4. Tyron Woodley* (+7)
5. Jake Ellenberger
6. Hector Lombard* (+6)
7. Matt Brown* (+1)
8. Demian Maia* (-1)
9. Tarec Saffiedine
10. Dong Hyun Kim
11. Jake Shields* (-5)
12. Mike Pyle* (+1)
13. Kelvin Gastelum* (NR)
14. Gunnar Nelson* (NR)
15. Erick Silva* (NR)
Woodley is the biggest winner from UFC 171 on Saturday night, fighting and talking his way up from No. 11. Is he worthy of the next title shot against newly crowned champion Johny Hendricks? Or should it go to Rory MacDonald?
Who knows? How about those two fight it out for the next title shot, then put Lawler against Lombard for the title shot after that one?
In the interest of full disclosure, here's a look at the welterweight rankings I submitted as a voting member of the media:
1. Robbie Lawler
2. Rory MacDonald
3. Jake Ellenberger
4. Carlos Condit
5. Demian Maia
6. Tarec Saffiedine
7. Matt Brown
8. Hector Lombard
9. Tyron Woodley
10. Dong Hyun Kim
11. Jake Shields
12. Mike Pyle
13. Rick Story
14. Josh Koscheck
15. Kelvin Gastelum