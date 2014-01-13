UFC 170 should get Olympic marketing bump

The matchup of Ronda Rousey, an Olympic judo bronze medalist, against Sara McMann, an Olympic wrestling silver medalist, is intriguing on a number of levels.

But, for the moment, let's take a look at the shrewd timing of its occurrence -- UFC 170 on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas.

Yes, the fight comes about eight weeks after Rousey last defended her women's bantamweight title against Miesha Tate at UFC 168 on Dec. 28, 2013. But here's the real key to the calendar: the Winter Olympics begin on Feb. 6 and end on Feb. 24.

That gives the UFC plenty of shoulder exposure to market their Olympic medalists to the masses. Add in two-time Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier and the pre-fight publicity should be quite dramatic for all three fighters.

Yes, they are summer Olympians, true. But the Olympics are the Olympics, regardless of season, and plenty of media outlets can easily make the reach. Viewers can, too.

It's not that hard to use the Winter Olympics as a springboard for conversating about Olympic athletes in general, especially those Olympic athletes with a pay-per-view to sell. What better way for the UFC to increase its audience than with a women's title fight involving a pair of Olympic medalists?