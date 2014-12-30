UFC 182 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

The talking will end Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015 at UFC 182 when light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones defends his title against former Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier.

The bout, which was first scheduled for UFC 178 but was moved back after Jones suffered an injury in training, has had its share of sideshow -- from the press conference brawl to the leaked video footage of their off-air verbal attacks in the hours after that brawl.

UFC 182 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view

Light heavyweight championship: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier

Donald Cerrone vs. Myles Jury

Brad Tavares vs. Nate Marquardt

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Louis Gaudinot

Hector Lombard vs. Josh Burkman

Prelims on Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.

Danny Castillo vs. Paul Felder

Marcus Brimage vs. Cody Garbrandt

Shawn Jordan vs. Jared Cannonier

Evan Dunham vs. Rodrigo Damm

Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m.

Omari Akhmedov vs. Mats Nilsson

Alexis Dufresne vs. Marion Reneau