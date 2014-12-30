UFC 182 fight card: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier
The talking will end Saturday, Jan. 3, 2015 at UFC 182 when light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones defends his title against former Olympic wrestler Daniel Cormier.
The bout, which was first scheduled for UFC 178 but was moved back after Jones suffered an injury in training, has had its share of sideshow -- from the press conference brawl to the leaked video footage of their off-air verbal attacks in the hours after that brawl.
UFC 182 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view
Light heavyweight championship: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier
Donald Cerrone vs. Myles Jury
Brad Tavares vs. Nate Marquardt
Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Louis Gaudinot
Hector Lombard vs. Josh Burkman
Prelims on Fox Sports 1, 8 p.m.
Danny Castillo vs. Paul Felder
Marcus Brimage vs. Cody Garbrandt
Shawn Jordan vs. Jared Cannonier
Evan Dunham vs. Rodrigo Damm
Early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m.
Omari Akhmedov vs. Mats Nilsson
Alexis Dufresne vs. Marion Reneau