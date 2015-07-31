UFC 190 weigh-in results for Ronda Rousey vs. Bethe Correia

Results from the UFC 190 weigh-ins on Friday in Rio de Janeiro:

UFC 190 MAIN CARD

Ronda Rousey (135) vs. Bethe Correia (134) for the women's bantamweight championship

Mauricio "Shogun" Rua (206) vs. Antonio Rogerio Nogueria (206)

Glaico Franca (156) vs. Fernando Bruno (155)

Reginaldo Vieira (135) vs. Dileno Lopes (135)

Stefan Struve (265)vs. Antonio Rodrigo Nogueria (240)

Antonio Silva (265) vs. Soa Palelei (264)

Claudia Gadelha (116) vs. Jessica Aguilar (116)

UFC 190 PRELIMS

Demian Maia (171) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Rafel Cavalcante (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (206)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

Iuri Alcantara (136) vs. Leandro Issa (136)

UFC 190 EARLY PRELIMS

Vitor Miranda (186) vs. Clint Hester (186.7)*

Hugo Viana (136) vs. Guido Cannetti (135)

Hester had one hour from the time of weigh-ins to get to 186 pounds.