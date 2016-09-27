UFC 205: Conor McGregor-Eddie Alvarez added to Madison Square Garden card

UFC 205 in New York City finally has its main event.

Conor McGregor, the sport’s undisputed pay-per-view king and also the UFC featherweight champion, will challenge Eddie Alvarez for his lightweight title on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the fight shortly after midnight on ESPN.

This is the third title fight set for UFC 205, joining women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Karolina Kowkiewicz and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson.

McGregor will remain the featherweight champion through UFC 205, giving the Irishman a chance to become the first UFC fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes at the same time. He also is trying to become the third fighter to win a UFC title in more than one weight class (Randy Couture and BJ Penn are the others).