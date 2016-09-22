UFC 205: First five bouts announced for Madison Square Garden

The first five bouts for UFC 205, the promotion’s first event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, were announced Wednesday night.

They include:

Donald Cerrone vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Frankie Edgar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Rashad Evans vs. Tim Kennedy

Rafael Natal vs. Tim Boetsch

Liz Carmouche vs. Katlyn Chookagian.

The bouts were announced on UFC Tonight. Tickets go on sale Sept. 30. An official main event has yet to be announced.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said last weekend that he will be defending his title against Stephen Thompson on the Nov. 12 card.