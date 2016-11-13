UFC 205 live results from Madison Square Garden in New York City

UFC 205 comes to New York City and Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12 for the promotion’s first event since the state legalized the sport earlier this year.

Below is the latest UFC 205 fight results from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 205 main card, 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view

Conor McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez by TKO in the second round for the lightweight title.

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson fought to a majority draw.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends strawweight title with unanimous decision over Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Yoel Romero beat Chris Weidman by third-round TKO (flying knee) in round 3.

Raquel Pennington beat Miesha Tate by unanimous decision

UFC 205 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Frankie Edgar defated Jeremy Stephens by unanimous decision, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28.

Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Michael Johnson at the 2:31 mark of round three via kimura.

Tim Boetsch wins by TKO over Rafael Natal in the first round.

Vicente Luque knocked out Belal Muhammad in the first round.

UFC 205 early prelims, 7 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass

Jim Miller defeated Thiago Alves by unanimous decision, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27.

Liz Carmouche defeated Katlyn Chookagian by split decision, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28.