UFC 205: Miesha Tate prefers a title shot over another Ronda Rousey fight

Miesha Tate’s rivalry with Ronda Rousey was key to building the reputations of both fighters before and during their UFC careers, but Tate said she’d rather fight for the belt again over a trilogy fight with Rousey.

“I didn’t get into this sport to have it defined by a rivalry,” Tate said. “I’m thankful that I have that rivalry because I think it’s been very climactic for my career and I think it’s helped boost both Ronda’s and my career.”

The pair fought once in Strikeforce with Rousey taking Tate’s title with a first-round submission. They later fought in the UFC in a three-round battle that again saw Rousey come out on top. Tate hopes Rousey’s upcoming fight with Amanda Nunes isn’t her last and that they can put a cap on their conflict, but it’s not her priority.

“I got in this to be the best, and if I want to be the best then I have to fight the best,” Tate said. “So whoever the champion is at that time is really whoever I have my eyes set on. Not to say I don’t have that goal for Rousey, but most importantly is to be the best in the world.”

Kennedy, no longer fighting, still makes weight

Tim Kennedy no longer is fighting at UFC 205, but he still woke up and stepped on the scales for early weigh-ins on Friday.

The middleweight’s bout against former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans was canceled Tuesday because of an undisclosed issue with Evans’ medicals, but Kennedy showed up and weighed in at 185.6 pounds.

“It was a requirement for them to give me my show purse, I had to make weight,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he did not find out the bout was canceled until his flight landed in New York on Tuesday. The fight has since been rescheduled for next month at UFC 206 in Toronto.