UFC 205 New York City fan events and fighter meet-and-greets

Madison Square Garden won’t be the only place to see UFC fighters this week as UFC 205 heads to New York City for its first show in the state in more than 20 years — and its first since the state’s ban on MMA was overturned last March.

Here is a roundup of events taking place in the city, including events with the fighters on the historic card and meet-and-greets with other fighters on the UFC roster.

This list will update as more information becomes available.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

— UFC 205 open workouts, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Madison Square Garden. Event is free, with tickets to be distributed at MSG’s box office that day.

— Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic hopes a meet-and-greet at MetroPCS store at 523 Fulton St. in Brooklyn from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

— “UFC Tonight” broadcasts live at The Pennsy outside MSG at 8 p.m. Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian host, with scheduled guests Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Chris Weidman.

— FS1 shoots “TUF Talk” at 11 p.m. at The Pennsy with Rashad Evans the guest.

Thursday, Nov. 10

— UFC 205 news conference, 2:30 p.m. at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Event is free, with tickets to be distributed at MSG’s box office that day.

— UFC Fox Plaza takeover, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1211 Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Ave.)

—Meet and greet: Anthony Pettis 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Metro PCS New York City at 540 6th Avenue.

— Meet and greet: Dustin Poirier 2-6 p.m. and Tecia Torres from 3-5 p.m. at Headrush’s pop-up shop in Nolita (that is, “North of Little Italy”) at 171 Elizabeth Street.

— Meet and greet: Anthony Pettis 6-7 p.m. at Reebok Fithub/Union Square Fithub at 1 Union Sqare West.

— Meet and greet: Tecia Torres 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Metro PCS Jackson Heights at 83-01 Roosevelt Ave.

Friday, Nov. 11

— UFC Fox Plaza takeover, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 1211 Avenue of the Americas (Sixth Ave.)

— Meet and greet: Dustin Poirier and Vanessa Hanson 12-2 p.m., and Arianny Celeste and Brittany Palmer 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Headrush’s pop-up shop in Nolita (that is, “North of Little Italy”) at 171 Elizabeth Street.

— Meet and greet: Sage Northcutt at 3-4 p.m., Gian Villante 4-5 p.m. at Modell’s on 42nd and Broadway via Reebok

— UFC 205 ceremonial weigh-ins, 6 p.m. (doors open at 4:30), at Madison Square Garden. According to the Ticketmaster website, there are no tickets left, so check the secondary market

— Post-weigh-in party with Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz and Joe Schilling at Stout NYC on W. 33rd Street, 7-11 p.m. Tickets range from $60-$149.

— EA Sports UFC 2 Knockout Challenge, 7-9:30 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings at 253 W. 47th St.

Saturday, Nov. 12

— Meet and greet: Stipe Miocic at 9-11 a.m., Amanda Nunes 11 a.m.-noon at Modell’s on 42nd and Broadway.

— UFC fighter meet and greet, 12-1:30 p.m. at Hooters at 155 W. 33rd St.

— UFC fan experience, 2-6 p.m., at 33rd Street Plaza in front of MSG.