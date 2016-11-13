UFC 205 New York City: Vicente Luque finishes Belal Muhammad in first round

Vicente Luque was the last man added to UFC 205, but he was the first to make a major statement.

Luque picked up the first mixed martial arts finish in Madison Square Garden history with a knockout of Belal Muhammad at 1:19 of the first round.

“I didn’t see the night ending that early, but it is New York and I got a late opportunity to be here so I knew I was going to put everything I had out there," Luque said.

Just a few minutes into the fight, Luque knocked down Muhammad with a counter right hand after blocking a few blows. Muhammad fell hard and couldn’t recover.

Luque landed four strikes to the head of Muhammad on the ground before referee John McCarthy stepped in to call it.

"Belal Muhammad is one of the toughest guys in our division so I was prepared to go all three rounds but I got it done in one and it just doesn’t get better than that," Luque said.

Luque was the final fighter added to the historic card after New York’s Lyman Good was pulled from the event a few weeks before because of a potential anti-doping violation flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which administers the UFC's testing program.

"Performing like this in Madison Square Garden is the most special thing ever to me," Luque said. "I was born in New Jersey and I’ve been to New York City many, many times so this is a really special moment to me."