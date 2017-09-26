UFC 216 fight card
Demetrious Johnson is the only flyweight champion in UFC history since the promotion instituted the 125-pound division in 2012.
On Saturday, Oct. 7 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Johnson attempts a second bit of history: the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson is tied with middleweight Anderson Silva with 10 straight title defenses.
He goes for No. 11 against Ray Borg in the co-main event, which was rescheduled from UFC 215 in September.
UFC 216 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV
Interim lightweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee
Flyweight title: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg
Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis
Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham
UFC 216 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1
Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann
Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz
Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez