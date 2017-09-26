UFC 216 fight card

Demetrious Johnson is the only flyweight champion in UFC history since the promotion instituted the 125-pound division in 2012.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 at UFC 216 in Las Vegas, Johnson attempts a second bit of history: the most consecutive title defenses in UFC history. Johnson is tied with middleweight Anderson Silva with 10 straight title defenses.

He goes for No. 11 against Ray Borg in the co-main event, which was rescheduled from UFC 215 in September.

UFC 216 main card, 10 p.m. Eastern on PPV

Interim lightweight title: Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee

Flyweight title: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

UFC 216 prelims, 8 p.m. on FS1

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata

Poliana Botelho vs. Pearl Gonzalez

UFC 216 early prelims, 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass

Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris

Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell