UFC 282 fight card

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz attempts to reclaim his...

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz attempts to reclaim his title at UFC 282. Credit: Zuffa LLC/Jeff Bottari

Event: UFC 282

Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Location: T-Mobile Arena

Venue: Las Vegas

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV,  ESPN2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

UFC 282 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Vacant light heavyweight title: Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Middleweight: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

UFC 282 prelims, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+

Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

UFC 282 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+

Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Featherweight: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow

