UFC 282 fight card
Event: UFC 282
Date: Dec. 10, 2022
Location: T-Mobile Arena
Venue: Las Vegas
Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass
UFC 282 main card, 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV
Vacant light heavyweight title: Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon
Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
Middleweight: Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria
UFC 282 prelims, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+
Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
UFC 282 early prelims, 6 p.m. on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN+
Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
Featherweight: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
Flyweight: Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva
Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow